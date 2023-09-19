AWOLNATION announces new song, "Candy Pop"

Gabriel Grams/Getty Images

By Josh Johnson

AWOLNATION will set "Sail" into the weekend with new music.

Aaron Bruno and company will premiere a fresh track called "Candy Pop" on Friday, September 22. You can presave it now.

"Candy Pop" follows AWOLNATION's "Freaking Me Out" and "We Are All Insane" singles and their covers compilation My Echo, My Shadow, My Covers and Me, all of which were released in 2022. The most recent original AWOLNATION album is 2020's Angel Miners & the Lightning Riders.

AWOLNATION will hit the road on tour with 311 starting Tuesday, September 19, in Clive, Iowa.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!