Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman to be guest drummer on ﻿Late Night

Avenged Sevenfold's Brooks Wackerman is heading back to Late Night with Seth Meyers.

The drummer is set to sit in with the NBC show's house 8G Band February 12-15. Wackerman previously drummed on Late Night back in 2017.

Late Night has long recruited drummers from the rock and metal world to guest with the 8G Band, including Tool's Danny Carey, Mastodon's Brann Dailor, The Black Keys' Patrick Carney and Pearl Jam's Matt Cameron.

Late Night airs at 12:35 a.m. ET on NBC.

In other Avenged Sevenfold news, the band has teamed up with the electronic outfit All the Damn Vampires for a new synthwave version of the Life Is but a Dream... song "(O)rdinary."

