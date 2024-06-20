Avenged Sevenfold making plans for milestone ﻿'City of Evil' ﻿& ﻿'Nightmare'﻿ albums

Avenged Sevenfold is making plans to mark the milestone anniversaries of their albums City of Evil and Nightmare, which are turning 20 and 15 in 2025, respectively.

Speaking with NME, guitarist Zacky Vengeance shares, "I think those albums are really monumental and fans have grown with them. They've meant a certain thing to people at a certain place in their life, so I think it's important that we do something."

Vengeance notes that he doesn't want A7X to be a "nostalgia act" -- "I've always wanted to be as proud of whatever we put out today as I was when we put out those albums," he says -- but adds, "I'm totally cool with celebrating those albums because it was such a great place and time."

"Plus it's actually fun to relive and play those songs and get those reactions," Vengeance says. "To bank our entire career off past successes, we can’t do it, but we'll definitely do something to celebrate those albums though. For us, the most exciting thing about looking back is recalling where our heads were at when we were young and writing them. Remembering that they're part of who we are."

2005's City of Evil, A7X's third album, spawned the singles "Bat Country" and "Beast and the Harlot," while 2010's Nightmare, the band's fifth studio effort, scored a hit with the title track. Both records are certified Platinum by the RIAA.

Avenged Sevenfold's most recent album is 2023's Life Is But a Dream... .

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.