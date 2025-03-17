Avenged Sevenfold announces Latin America tour with A Day to Remember, Mr. Bungle & Poppy

Resurrection Fest Estrella Galicia 2024 Mariano Regidor/Redferns (Mariano Regidor/Redferns)
By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold has announced their first headlining tour of Latin America in over 10 years.

The outing will launch Sept. 25 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, and will hit Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Mexico and Puerto Rico. Depending on the date, openers include A Day to Remember, Mr. Bungle and Poppy.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

You can catch A7X in the U.S. playing two dates with System of a Down at Chicago's Solider Field on Aug. 31 and Sept. 1, and headlining Kentucky's Louder than Life festival in September.

