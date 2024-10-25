Avenged Sevenfold shares latest Halloween Misfits cover

By Josh Johnson

Halloween is fast approaching, and that can only mean one thing: it's time for a new Avenged Sevenfold Misfits cover.

Since 2021, the "Bat Country" metallers have put their spin on one of the horror punk outfit's songs to celebrate the spooky season. For the 2024 installment, they take on "Skulls," which you can hear now streaming on YouTube.

Previous covers have included "Last Caress," "Astro Zombies" and "Hybrid Moments."

Avenged Sevenfold's 2024 Halloween celebration also includes a 25th anniversary concert taking place Friday in Santa Ana, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

