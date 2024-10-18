Avenged Sevenfold celebrates 25th anniversary with digital museum inside ﻿'Fortnite'

Avenged Sevenfold is celebrating their 25th anniversary with something that would've been utter nonsense to anyone 25 years ago.

The "Bat Country" metallers have launched a digital museum inside the video game Fortnite. In a Facebook post, A7X explains they "wanted to do something to mark the occasion of our vast history by not just looking backwards but also forward."

"We started throwing around the idea of a gallery or museum of sorts to display art and eras of the band, but it was important to us to reach more people virtually," the band says. "With 'The Museum,' fans are able to control their own narrative as well as unlock hidden meanings, recordings and easter eggs."

"You do not need to be a gamer to enjoy this," they continue. "This is more casual so that with a little problem solving, you can make your way through the experience. We hope some of you create 'play through guides' — which we will repost."

Avenged Sevenfold formed in 1999 and released their debut album, Sounding the Seventh Trumpet, in 2001. Their most recent record, their eighth, is 2023's Life Is but a Dream... .

