Avenged Sevenfold returning to Australia and New Zealand for first time in 12 years

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs during the concert at Coliseo de Puerto Rico José Miguel Agrelot on January 14, 2026 in San Juan, Puerto Rico. (Gladys Vega/Getty Images)

Avenged Sevenfold has announced their first shows in Australia and New Zealand in 12 years.

The tour consists of four shows in October. The bill will also include Coheed and Cambria and the Australian band Thornhill.

Members of A7X's Deathbats Club can submit requests for tickets now. Presales begin at 10 a.m. local time on Wednesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 11 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvengedSevenfold.com.

Avenged Sevenfold will launch a U.S. tour with Good Charlotte in July.

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