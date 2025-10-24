Avenged Sevenfold releases annual Halloween Misfits cover

Zacky Vengeance of Avenged Sevenfold performs at Krianke on June 18, 2025 in Ljubljana, Slovenia. (Mario Skraban/Redferns)

With the spooky season upon us, Avenged Sevenfold has unveiled their annual Misfits cover.

Since 2021, the "Bat Country" metallers have put their spin on a track from Glenn Danzig and company's discography in honor of Halloween. The 2025 edition is a cover of the song "Some Kinda Hate," which is streaming on YouTube.

As always with A7X's Misfits Halloween covers, lead vocals are handled by guitarist Zacky Vengeance.

Meanwhile, Avenged Sevenfold's usual singer, M. Shadows, is resting his voice after being diagnosed with a vocal fold hematoma. The condition forced the band to postpone their tour of Latin America to January.

