Avenged Sevenfold premieres new 'Magic' single with 360-degree '﻿Call of Duty'﻿ video

By Josh Johnson

Avenged Sevenfold is returning to the world of Call of Duty.

The "Bat Country" metallers have premiered a new song called "Magic" in connection with the video game franchise's latest installment, Call of Duty: Black Ops 7.

"Magic" is accompanied by a VR 360-degree video, which is set in the "Black Ops Interrogation Room."

"Use the official YouTube VR app and 8K headset for the best viewing experience," the video's description reads. "You can also explore the full scene interactively on your phone or desktop by dragging your finger or mouse to look around."

"Magic" will be released on all platforms on Saturday.

Avenged Sevenfold previously recorded four songs for the Call of Duty franchise: "Mad Hatter," "Carry On," "Not Ready to Die" and "Jade Helm," which were all collected onto a single EP called Black Reign that was released in 2018.

The most recent Avenged Sevenfold album is 2023's Life Is But a Dream... 

