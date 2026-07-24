Avenged Sevenfold, Good Charlotte drop new releases ahead of joint tour

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs during the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte are about to hit the road together on a U.S. tour, and to celebrate, both bands have put out new releases.

The "Bat Country" metallers have dropped an EP called STATICA, featuring four new songs. The tracks lean into a much heavier electronic direction than you would expect from M. Shadows and company, and includes a lot of effects-laden vocals.

Meanwhile, "The Anthem" outfit has released a live version of "We Are Done," a song originally recorded by Joel Madden and Benji Madden's side project, The Madden Brothers. The performance was recorded during Good Charlotte's tour of Australia and New Zealand earlier in 2026.

Avenged Sevenfold and Good Charlotte's tour launches Saturday in Ridgedale, Missouri.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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