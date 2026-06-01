Avenged Sevenfold featured on new Pussy Riot song

M. Shadows of Avenged Sevenfold performs on Mundo Stage as part of the Rock In Rio Festival at Cidade do Rock on September 16, 2024 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Avenged Sevenfold is featured on a new song from the Russian activist and punk rock collective Pussy Riot.

The track, "Candy Dopamine," is from Pussy Riot's debut album, CYKA, which will be released June 12.

“This song is kind of a love & hate song to prescription and designer drug culture,” Pussy Riot founder Nadya Tolokonnikova says. “It started with my dependence on anti depressants, but it’s also looking at everyone now mentalhealthmaxxing and looksmaxxing via pills and injections.”

She adds, “It’s not a judgement, it’s just an observation and my personal experience with these things is that I have to be in a long term relationship with them for my PTSD and depression.”

"Candy Dopamine" is available now via digital outlets.

This isn't the first time Avenged Sevenfold and Pussy Riot have collaborated on a song. In 2023 they teamed up for a new version of Avenged Sevenfold's "We Love You," from their album Life Is but a Dream... The new version was renamed "We Love You Moar."

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