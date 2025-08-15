Avenged Sevenfold announces Chicago pop-up shop

Singer M. Shadows of the American band Avenged Sevenfold performs live on stage during a concert at the Zitadelle Spandau on June 21, 2025 in Berlin, Germany. Frank Hoensch/Redferns

Avenged Sevenfold is launching a pop-up shop in Chicago to celebrate their shows with System of a Down at the Windy City's Soldier Field.

The store will be open Aug. 29 through Sept. 1 at 39 S State St. It promises to include exclusive merchandise and experiences.

A7X's shows with SOAD take place Aug. 31 and Sept. 1. Their upcoming touring plans also include headlining Kentucky's Louder than Life festival in September.

System of a Down, meanwhile, is also playing shows at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on Aug. 27 and Aug. 28, and Toronto's Rogers Stadium on Sept. 3 and Sept. 5. Korn is on the bill for the Jersey shows, while Deftones will be opening in Toronto.

