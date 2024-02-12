Avatar schedules spring US tour

Black Waltz Records/Thirty Tigers

By Josh Johnson

Avatar has announced a spring U.S. tour.

The headlining outing runs from May 8 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to May 16 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Avatar will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023's Dance Devil Dance. It includes the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In," which became Avatar's first #1 hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Along with the headlining shows, Avatar's 2024 schedule includes sets at Sonic Temple and the Milwaukee Metal Fest.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!