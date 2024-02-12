Avatar schedules spring US tour

Avatar has announced a spring U.S. tour.

The headlining outing runs from May 8 in Indianapolis, Indiana, to May 16 in Reading, Pennsylvania. Tickets go on sale Friday, February 16.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Avatar will be touring in continued support of their latest album, 2023's Dance Devil Dance. It includes the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In," which became Avatar's first #1 hit on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

Along with the headlining shows, Avatar's 2024 schedule includes sets at Sonic Temple and the Milwaukee Metal Fest.

