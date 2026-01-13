Avatar announces spring US tour

Avatar has announced a U.S. tour for the spring in support of their new album, Don't Go in the Forest.

The headlining outing launches April 16 in Sacramento, California, and wraps up May 20 in Hampton Beach, New Hampshire.

"USA. It started off innocently enough. Hiking along on a trail. Sunny. Pleasant. Safe," says frontman Johannes Eckerström. "Then night came, and the trail slowly faded. You can't go back, as you don't know where you came from. You don't even dare to turn around, as you can feel someone, or something, watching. What you were, all the way back in the warm embrace of civilization, doesn't matter. Here. it's just you and the trees."

He adds, "We will be seeing you."

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Don't Go in the Forest, the 10th Avatar album, was released on Halloween. It includes the single "Tonight We Must Be Warriors."

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.