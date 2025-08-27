Avatar announces 'Don't Go in the Forest' album; listen to new song 'Tonight We Must Be Warriors'

Avatar has announced a new album called Don't Go in the Forest.

The 10th studio effort from the Swedish metallers will arrive on Halloween. It's the follow-up to 2023's Dance Devil Dance, which spawned the single "The Dirt I'm Buried In."

"The secret ingredient is that we still feel like we're just getting started," frontman Johannes Eckerström says of the upcoming record. "Don't Go in the Forest is an album filled to the brim with stuff we've never done before. It's all songs and concepts we haven't been close to [touching] until now. The mind is wild and we have lost ourselves in the darkest woods, filled with memories, and fantasies. Forbidden thoughts that must be spoken."

Along with the album news, Avatar has dropped a new song called "Tonight We Must Be Warriors." The track's video is available on YouTube.

The full track list for Don't Go in the Forest has yet to be revealed. Avatar's released two other songs in 2025: "In the Airwaves" and "Captain Goat."

Avatar will launch a U.S. tour in November.

