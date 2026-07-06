Avatar announces 10th anniversary ﻿'Feathers & Flesh'﻿ concert

Avatar has announced a concert to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the band's 2016 album, Feathers & Flesh.

The show will take place March 30, 2027, at London's Royal Albert Hall. Tickets go on sale Wednesday at 1 p.m. BST.

"Ten years ago, Feathers & Flesh took on a life of its own," Avatar says in a Facebook post. "A beautiful capsule of past existence, our collective emotions, the state of the world back then and now. Somehow, it all became one of the most special records we've ever made."

"Now it's time to return," the band continues. "Join us at the legendary Royal Albert Hall for a one-night-only celebration."

For all ticket info, visit AvatarMetal.com.

Avatar's most recent album is 2025's Don't Go in the Forest, which includes the single "Tonight We Must Be Warriors."

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