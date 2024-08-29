Atreyu shares ﻿'The Pronoia Sessions' ﻿version of "Becoming the Bull"

By Josh Johnson

Atreyu has released a new recording of their 2007 song "Becoming the Bull" for the band's upcoming The Pronoia Sessions compilation.

The Pronoia Sessions features "reimagined" versions of songs from throughout Atreyu's career. You can listen to the updated "Becoming the Bull," which features acoustic guitar in place of its opening riff, now via digital outlets.

Along with the reworked tracks, The Pronoia Sessions includes covers of Audioslave's "Like a Stone" and Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance." The set is due out Oct. 25.

Atreyu is also revisiting their 2004 album, The Curse, with a vinyl reissue, due out Sept. 6. Additionally, they're playing it in full during a one-off show in Anaheim, California, in October and at When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!