Atreyu shares ﻿'The Pronoia Sessions' ﻿version of "Becoming the Bull"

Atreyu has released a new recording of their 2007 song "Becoming the Bull" for the band's upcoming The Pronoia Sessions compilation.

The Pronoia Sessions features "reimagined" versions of songs from throughout Atreyu's career. You can listen to the updated "Becoming the Bull," which features acoustic guitar in place of its opening riff, now via digital outlets.

Along with the reworked tracks, The Pronoia Sessions includes covers of Audioslave's "Like a Stone" and Tom Petty's "Mary Jane's Last Dance." The set is due out Oct. 25.

Atreyu is also revisiting their 2004 album, The Curse, with a vinyl reissue, due out Sept. 6. Additionally, they're playing it in full during a one-off show in Anaheim, California, in October and at When We Were Young.

