Atreyu releases new song, 'Children of Light,' featuring Max Cavalera

'The End Is Not the End' album artwork. (Spinefarm)

Atreyu has debuted a new song called "Children of Light," featuring Sepultura co-founder Max Cavalera.

The track will appear on the upcoming Atreyu album, The End Is Not the End. It's the fourth cut to be released off the record, following "All for You," "Dead" and "Ego Death."

The End Is Not the End is due out April 24. It's the follow-up to 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life.

Atreyu will launch a U.S. tour April 15 in Milwaukee. The trek includes dates with Sevendust.

Max Cavalera, meanwhile, currently plays in the band Cavalera alongside his brother and Sepultura co-founder, Iggor Cavalera. The two brothers have long been out of Sepultura, which is currently on a farewell tour.

Sepultura guitarist Andreas Kisser recently told Metal Hammer that he reached out to the Cavalera brothers to be part of the band's final concert, but they declined the invitation.

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