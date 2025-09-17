Atreyu premieres new song, 'Dead'

"Dead" single artwork. (Spinefarm)
By Josh Johnson

After stoking rumors of their breakup, Atreyu has instead released new music.

As previously reported, the "Becoming the Bull" metallers posted an image of a black square simply captioned, "R.I.P." They then shared an "obituary notice" for the band, instructing fans to "join us in remembrance" Tuesday at midnight.

When the time came, Atreyu premiered a new track called "Dead," which asks, "How would you feel if I was dead?"

"Dead" marks the first new original song from Atreyu to follow their 2023 album, The Beautiful Dark of Life. In between, they put out a compilation album, The Pronoia Sessions, and released a rerecorded version of their 2004 album, The Curse.

