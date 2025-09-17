Atreyu premieres new song, 'Dead'

After stoking rumors of their breakup, Atreyu has instead released new music.

As previously reported, the "Becoming the Bull" metallers posted an image of a black square simply captioned, "R.I.P." They then shared an "obituary notice" for the band, instructing fans to "join us in remembrance" Tuesday at midnight.

When the time came, Atreyu premiered a new track called "Dead," which asks, "How would you feel if I was dead?"

"Dead" marks the first new original song from Atreyu to follow their 2023 album, The Beautiful Dark of Life. In between, they put out a compilation album, The Pronoia Sessions, and released a rerecorded version of their 2004 album, The Curse.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.