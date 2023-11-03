Atreyu hits the roller rink in new "Forevermore" video

Atreyu has premiered the video for "Forevermore," a track off the band's new EP, A Torch in the Dark.

The faux-serious clip begins with vocalist Brandon Saller and guitarist Dan Jacobs having a heated argument about Jacobs trying to convince his bandmate to do a routine at a roller rink. The vibe of the clip contrasts with the lyrics of "Forevermore," which Saller describes as "the most vulnerable, tender moment this band has ever had."

You can watch the "Forevermore" video streaming now on YouTube.

A Torch in the Dark, which is out now via digital outlets, follows Atreyu's previous 2023 EPs, The Hope of a Spark and The Moment You Find Your Flame. All three sets will be combined into an album titled The Beautiful Dark of Life, due out December 8.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

