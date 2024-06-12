Atreyu goes "Dancing with My Demons" in new video

Atreyu has premiered the video for "Dancing with My Demons," a track off the band's latest album, The Beautiful Dark of Life.

The clip begins with text advising that it includes flashing images, as well as "some phenomenal dancing." The first part of that statement is definitely true, but we'll leave it to you to judge the second part.

You can watch the "Dancing with My Demons" video on YouTube.

The Beautiful Dark of Life was released in December. It combines songs from Atreyu's The Hope of a Spark, The Moment You Find Your Flame and A Torch in the Dark EPs.

Atreyu is currently on tour in Europe and will be back in the U.S. in July to play Wisconsin's Rock Fest. In October, they're playing a show in Anaheim, California, to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their 2004 album, The Curse.

