Atreyu experiences 'Ego Death' on new single

Atreyu has premiered a new single called "Ego Death."

As far as we can tell, "Ego Death" has nothing to do with Hayley Williams' latest album, 2025's Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party. Instead, the "Becoming the Bull" metallers declare, "Digging up the grave of my former self/ Asking where the f*** did I go wrong/ This is ego death."

"Ego Death" follows Atreyu's 2025 single, "Dead." The band's most recent album is 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life.

You can catch Atreyu on tour with Sevendust beginning in April.

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.