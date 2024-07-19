Atreyu covers Audioslave's "Like a Stone" for upcoming '﻿The Pronoia Sessions﻿' compilation

Spinefarm

By Josh Johnson

Atreyu has released a cover of the Audioslave song "Like a Stone."

The recording is included on an upcoming compilation called The Pronoia Sessions, which includes renditions of "Like a Stone" and the Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers classic "Mary Jane's Last Dance" alongside reimagined versions of songs from throughout Atreyu's catalog.

You can listen to the "Like a Stone" cover — which marks what would've been the late Chris Cornell's 60th birthday on July 20 — now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming on YouTubeThe Pronoia Sessions is due out Oct. 25.

Atreyu's most recent record is 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life.

