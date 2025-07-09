Atreyu announces rerecorded version of '﻿The Curse'

Craft Recordings
By Josh Johnson

Atreyu has announced a rerecorded version of their 2004 album, The Curse.

"Rebuilt with reverence — not to rewrite, but to reclaim," the "Becoming the Bull" outfit says of the project. "This is the album that shaped everything, re-recorded from the ground up with 20 years of perspective and precision."

The band continues, "It's heavier. It's sharper. It's The Curse, fully realized."

Limited-edition vinyl copies of The Curse 2025 are available now to preorder via Atreyu's web store.

One key difference between the original The Curse and The Curse 2025 is the absence of vocalist Alex Varkatzas, who left Atreyu in 2020.

Atreyu celebrated the 20th anniversary of The Curse in 2024 with a concert in Anaheim, California. They'll continue to mark the milestone on an upcoming fall U.S. tour, kicking off in November.

