Atreyu announces 20th anniversary vinyl reissue of '﻿The Curse﻿' album

Atreyu has announced a vinyl reissue of their 2004 album, The Curse, in honor of its 20th anniversary.

The LP is due out Sept. 6 in a number of different variants. Along with the original album, the track list includes Atreyu's cover of Bon Jovi's "You Give Love a Bad Name," which they first recorded for the soundtrack to the Mr. & Mrs. Smith movie.

Atreyu will continue to celebrate 20 years of The Curse by playing it in full during a show in Anaheim, California, in October. They're also performing The Curse during their set at the 2024 When We Were Young festival.

