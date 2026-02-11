Atreyu announces spring headlining shows

Atreyu performs during a concert at Cafe Iguana on March 16, 2025 in Monterrey, Mexico. (Photo by Medios y Media/Getty Images)

Atreyu has announced a run of U.S. headlining shows for the spring.

The newly added dates span from April 15 in Milwaukee to May 17 in Asbury Park, New Jersey. Fire from the Gods will also be on the bill.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AtreyuMerch.com.

Atreyu's most recent album is 2023's The Beautiful Dark of Life. Since then, they've released the singles "Dead" and "Ego Death."

The headlining shows fall in between Atreyu's dates opening for Sevendust.

