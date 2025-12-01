Atreyu announces livestream of show on ﻿'The Curse' ﻿anniversary tour

Atreyu has announced a livestream for a show on their ongoing tour celebrating the 21st anniversary of the band's 2004 album, The Curse.

The show takes place Dec. 11 at the The Glass House in Pomona, California, and you can tune in to watch via the streaming platform Veeps.

For more info, visit Veeps.com/atreyu.

Atreyu released a rerecorded version of The Curse, dubbed The Curse 2025, in July.

"Rebuilt with reverence — not to rewrite, but to reclaim," Atreyu said of the project at the time. "This is the album that shaped everything, re-recorded from the ground up with 20 years of perspective and precision. It's heavier. It's sharper. It's The Curse, fully realized."

Atreyu also put out a brand-new single, "Dead," in September.

