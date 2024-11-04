Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop shares new solo song, 'The Bed I Made'

By Josh Johnson

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has shared a new solo song called "The Bed I Made."

The twangy, acoustic track is available now via digital outlets.

Worsnop put out his latest solo album, Shades of Blue, in 2019. He's since put out a number of one-off songs and collaborations, including "Death Wish" with Royale Lynn, which charted on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

Asking Alexandria's most recent album is 2023's Where Do We Go from Here? They're playing U.K. dates with Falling in Reverse in December, and will be back in the U.S. in 2025 for festivals including Sonic Temple and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!