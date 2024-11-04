Asking Alexandria's Danny Worsnop shares new solo song, 'The Bed I Made'

Asking Alexandria frontman Danny Worsnop has shared a new solo song called "The Bed I Made."

The twangy, acoustic track is available now via digital outlets.

Worsnop put out his latest solo album, Shades of Blue, in 2019. He's since put out a number of one-off songs and collaborations, including "Death Wish" with Royale Lynn, which charted on Billboard's Mainstream Rock Airplay tally.

Asking Alexandria's most recent album is 2023's Where Do We Go from Here? They're playing U.K. dates with Falling in Reverse in December, and will be back in the U.S. in 2025 for festivals including Sonic Temple and When We Were Young.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.