Asking Alexandria announces new EP, 'Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes'

Asking Alexandria is putting a new spin on their most recent album, Where Do We Go From Here?, via an EP of remixes.

Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes will arrive Oct. 18. The seven-track project includes remixes of "Bad Blood," "Let Go," "Nothing Left" and "Dark Void." You can hear two tracks — "Let Go (kodeblooded Remix)" and "Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix)" — now. Both songs also have videos.

Where Do We Go From Here?, released in 2023, gave the British rockers a #1 single with "Psycho." The U.S. leg of their current tour wraps up Nov. 2 in Chico, California.

