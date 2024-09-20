Asking Alexandria announces new EP, 'Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes'

By Andrea Dresdale

Asking Alexandria is putting a new spin on their most recent album, Where Do We Go From Here?, via an EP of remixes.

Where Do We Go From Here? The Remixes will arrive Oct. 18. The seven-track project includes remixes of "Bad Blood," "Let Go," "Nothing Left" and "Dark Void." You can hear two tracks — "Let Go (kodeblooded Remix)" and "Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix)" — now.  Both songs also have videos.

Where Do We Go From Here?, released in 2023, gave the British rockers a #1 single with "Psycho."  The U.S. leg of their current tour wraps up Nov. 2 in Chico, California.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477
    More from KISS
    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!