Asking Alexandria announces tour with From Ashes to New

Papa Roach In Concert With Asking Alexandria And Bad Wolves - Las Vegas, NV Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images (Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Asking Alexandria has announced a U.S. tour with From Ashes to New.

The spring outing launches April 23 in Buffalo, New York, and concludes May 14 in Tampa, Florida. Presales begin Tuesday before tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit AskingAlexandria.com.

Asking Alexandria's most recent album is 2023's Where Do We Go from Here?, which spawned the singles "Psycho" and "Dark Void."

