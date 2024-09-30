Asinhell, featuring Volbeat's Michael Poulsen, premieres "Impii Hora" video

Asinhell, Volbeat frontman Michael Poulsen's death metal side project, has premiered the video for their song "Impii Hora."

"It means 'Ungodly Hour' in Latin and the song is about all these evil, vile, and terrible acts that get committed in this Ungodly Hour," Poulsen says of "Impii Hora." "It's definitely an anti-religion song."

"Basically, we are not churchgoers, but on the other hand, I totally respect people who believe in something," Poulsen continues. "But religion, to me, is the oppression that comes with being a part of the church. That's the oppressive thing, not the belief in some high, holy spirit. To me, the anti-religion stuff is more about what people have done to believers — trying to manipulate people to follow them, which is an autocratic kind of thing."

You can watch the "Impii Hora" video, which was filmed during an Asinhell concert in Berlin, streaming now on YouTube.

"Impii Hora" is the title track off the debut Asinhell album, which dropped in 2023.

Volbeat, meanwhile, recently announced that they were returning to the studio to record their next album, the follow-up to 2021's Servant of the Mind.

