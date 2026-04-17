From Ashes scraps original sessions and starts anew on '﻿Reflections'﻿ album

From Ashes to New certainly lives up to their name on the band's new album, Reflections.

As vocalist Danny Case tells ABC Audio, he and his bandmates had enough material to record a follow-up to 2023's Blackout, but decided it didn't represent their best work.

"We had pretty much an entire extra album worth of songs that we initially had that we decided was not good enough, and we scrapped most of it," Case says.

From Ashes then started anew and put together what became Reflections, which not only cleared their high standard but also, well, reflected what the band members went through to record it.

"It was a huge journey, and I think that is what the album is about," Case says. "It's about the journey of life, it's about the ups and downs."

He adds, "There's a lot of kinda metaphors about heaven and hell, and how that can be in everyone's lives."

There isn't a song called "Reflections" on the album, but Case feels that the title "just ties everything together."

"I don't think that there was a concerted effort throughout the album process to maybe put it in into certain spots," Case says. "It just really encapsulated what the record was about."

Reflections is out now. From Ashes to New will launch a U.S. tour with Black Veil Brides April 25 in Riverside, California.

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