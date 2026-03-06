From Ashes to New releases new '﻿Reflections'﻿ song, 'Die for You'

From Ashes to New has released a new song called "Die for You," a track off the band's upcoming album, Reflections.

"It's a song that captures the exhaustion of giving endlessly to someone who keeps asking for more and mistaking survival for love," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry in a statement. "At its core, the song is about the moment clarity breaks through, forcing you to question how much of yourself you're willing to lose."

You can watch the "Die for You" video streaming now on YouTube.

Reflections, the follow-up to 2023's Blackout, is due out April 17. It also includes the previously released tracks "New Disease," "Drag Me" and "Villain."

From Ashes to New will launch a U.S. tour alongside Black Veil Brides in April.

