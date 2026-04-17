From Ashes to New drops video for ‘Forever’ off new album, 'Reflections'

From Ashes to New has released a new video for the track "Forever," from their just released new album, Reflections.

The clip has the band performing on a dark soundstage lit only by flashing lasers, cut with footage of a woman who appears to be walking toward something, only to end up looking down at what appears to be her own lifeless body.

Reflections is From Ashes To New's fifth studio album, the follow-up to 2023's Blackout.

The rockers are set to hit the road with Black Veil Brides starting April 25 in Riverside, California. They will also spend this summer on tour with Shinedown.

A complete list of dates can be found at FromAshesToNew.com.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

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