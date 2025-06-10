From Ashes to New announces fall New Disease tour

From Ashes to New has announced a U.S. tour for the fall.

The headlining outing, dubbed the New Disease tour, kicks off Sept. 20 in St. Louis and concludes Nov. 14 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"We may even have to break out a few new songs and a whole new vibe," says vocalist Matt Brandyberry. "The next chapter is almost here and we are beyond ready to share it with everyone."

Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit FromAshestoNew.com.

From Ashes to New's most recent album is 2023's Blackout. It includes the singles "Barely Breathing," "Nightmare" and "Hate Me Too."

