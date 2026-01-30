From Ashes to New announces new album, ﻿'Reflections'

From Ashes to New has announced a new album called Reflections.

The fifth studio effort from the "Through It All" outfit is due out April 17. It's the follow-up to 2023's Blackout, which spawned the single "Barely Breathing."

"I wanted to take what we are good at and push it even further," vocalist Matt Brandyberry says. "That was the process for this whole record."

Reflections includes the 2025 singles "New Disease" and "Drag Me." A third cut, "Villain," is out now alongside a video, which you can watch on YouTube.

From Ashes to New will be touring the U.S. alongside Black Veil Brides starting in April.

Here's the Reflections track list:

"Drag Me"

"Forever"

"Villain"

"Die for You"

"Black Hearts"

"Upside Down"

"(Not) Psycho"

"Parasite"

"New Disease"

"Darkside"

"Falling from Heaven"

"Your Ghost"

