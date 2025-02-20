The Art Show: blink-182's Mark Hoppus auctioning off Banksy painting

Blink-182 bassist Mark Hoppus is parting ways with a painting from his personal art collection done by the famously anonymous artist Banksy.

The piece, Crude Oil (Vettriano), has been in the possession of Hoppus and his wife, Skye, since 2011.

"We loved this painting since the moment we saw it," Hoppus says. "Unmistakably Banksy, but different. We bought it because we loved it. It's borne witness to our family over these past dozen years. It hung over the table in London where we ate breakfast and our son did his homework. It hung in our living room in Los Angeles. It's seen laughter and tears and parties and arguments. Our son has grown up in front of it."

"This painting has meant so much to us and been such an amazing part of our lives," he adds. "Now I'm excited for it to be out there in the world, seen by as many as possible."

Crude Oil (Vettriano) is currently on display in New York City ahead of traveling to London to headline Sotheby's Modern & Contemporary Evening Auction, held March 4. It's expected to go for an estimated $4.4 million.

