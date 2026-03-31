Army says pilots who did flyby outside Kid Rock's home have been suspended pending investigation

Kid Rock performs on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention at the Fiserv Forum on July 18, 2024 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. (Leon Neal/Getty Images)

The Army has launched a formal investigation and suspended the pilots involved in the flyby of two Apache attack helicopters near Kid Rock's Nashville, Tennessee, home over the weekend, an Army spokesman said Tuesday.

The four crewmembers have been suspended from flight duties "while the Army reviews the circumstances surrounding the mission, including compliance with relevant FAA regulations, aviation safety protocol, and approval requirements," Army spokesman Maj. Montrell Russell said.

Each helicopter seats a pilot and a copilot/gunner.

On Saturday, Kid Rock posted on his social media two videos of him pointing to and saluting two helicopters flying low and hovering adjacent to his swimming pool.

Both helicopters are part of the 101st Airborne Division, based out of Fort Campbell, Kentucky, roughly 60 miles north of Nashville, Maj. Jonathon Bless, a division spokesperson, said Monday.

The two helicopters had also been spotted flying over the No Kings protest in Nashville on Saturday, but a statement from the 101st said the helicopters were on a training mission near Nashville and the timing was coincidental.

The rock star and conservative activist has emerged as one of President Donald Trump's most visible celebrity allies, regularly appearing at Trump campaign events.

Asked Monday about the incident by Nashville ABC affiliate WKRN, Kid Rock responded, "I think it will be alright — my buddy's the commander in chief."

On Monday, the Army announced that it was undertaking an administrative review of the incident, essentially a first-look at the facts that would determine whether a formal investigation should be launched.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," Bless said in a statement. "An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."

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