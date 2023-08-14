Are you ready, maggots? Slipknot's Corey Taylor sings ﻿SpongeBob﻿ theme with voice actor Tom Kenny

During Corey Taylor's solo shows, the Slipknot frontman will occasionally pull out a cover of the SpongeBob SquarePants theme song. His rendition went up a notch when he joined Tom Kenny, voice of SpongeBob himself, for a performance during West Virginia's Huntington Comic and Toy Convention on Saturday, August 12.

Kenny was performing at the convention with his band The Hi-Seas when he invited Taylor to join him in singing the theme.

"This is the most nervous I've ever been in my whole career," Taylor told the crowd.

In an Instagram post alongside footage of the collaboration, The Hi-Seas write, "For a brief moment, We. Were. SPONGEKNOT."

Taylor, meanwhile, is gearing up to release a new solo album, CMF2, which drops September 15. He'll resume touring August 25 in Denver.

