"Are You Ready" for a new Creed video?

If you've been ready for a video for Creed's "Are You Ready?," your time has finally come.

The reunited rockers have finally put out a visual accompaniment for the Human Clay single, 25 years after the album first dropped in 1999. The clip features footage from Creed's ongoing reunion tour, marking the first time the band has played live together in over 10 years.

You can watch the "Are You Ready?" video streaming now on YouTube.

Creed's tour continues into late September and picks back up again in November.

Meanwhile, Creed has also released a deluxe reissue of Human Clay in honor of its 25th anniversary. The RIAA Diamond-certified record also spawned the hits "Higher" and "With Arms Wide Open."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.