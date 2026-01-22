Arctic Monkeys release ‘Opening Night’ from upcoming War Child UK benefit album

Alex Turner of Arctic Monkeys performs as the band headline the Pyramid Stage at Day 3 of Glastonbury Festival 2023 on June 23, 2023 in Somerset, United Kingdom. (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

Arctic Monkeys are back with their first new music in four years.

The English rockers have just released the track "Opening Night," the first single off the upcoming all-star collaborative album HELP(2), which will benefit the global children's charity War Child UK.

The album, produced by James Ford, will be released March 6. Other artists on the album include Beck, Depeche Mode, Foals, Fontaines D.C., The Last Dinner Party, Wet Leg, Damon Albarn and Olivia Rodrigo.

"When James Ford called and asked if we'd contribute to the HELP(2) album we set to work on a song idea and assembled in Abbey Road to record it," Arctic Monkeys said in a statement. "We are proud to support the invaluable work War Child do and hope the record will make a positive difference to the lives of children affected by war."

You can listen to "Opening Night" via digital outlets. HELP (2) is available for preorder now.

This is the first new song from Arctic Monkeys since they released their 2022 album, The Car.

Copyright © 2026, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.