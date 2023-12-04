Architects are "Seeing Red" with new single

Architects have premiered a new single called "Seeing Red."

The track marks the "Animals" outfit's first new release of 2023. They released their last album, the classic symptoms of a broken spirit, in 2022.

You can listen to "Seeing Red" now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

Architects have also announced a North American headlining tour for 2024, running from May 2 in Toronto to May 18 in Detroit. Of Mice & Men will also be on the bill.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ArchitectsOfficial.com.

You can also catch Architects at the 2024 Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

