Architects announce summer US tour dates

Architects have announced a summer U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

The headlining trek begins July 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up Aug. 22 in New York City. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ArchitectsOfficial.com.

The Sky, the Earth & All Between was released in February. It includes the single "Everything Ends."

