Architects announce summer US tour dates

Courtesy of Live Nation
By Josh Johnson

Architects have announced a summer U.S. tour in support of their new album, The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

The headlining trek begins July 21 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and will wrap up Aug. 22 in New York City. Presales begin Tuesday, and tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ArchitectsOfficial.com.

The Sky, the Earth & All Between was released in February. It includes the single "Everything Ends."

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!