Architects announce new album, 'The Sky, the Earth & All Between

By Josh Johnson

Architects have announced a new album called The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

The 11th studio effort from the "Animals" metallers will arrive Feb. 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's the classic symptoms of a broken spirit.

The Sky, the Earth & All Between includes the previously released tracks "Curse" and "Seeing Red." A third cut, titled "Whiplash," is out now via digital outlets.

Here the track list for The Sky, the Earth & All Between:
"Elegy"
"Whiplash"
"Blackhole"
"Everything Ends"
"Brain Dead" feat. House of Protection
"Evil Eyes"
"Landmines"
"Judgement Day" feat. Amira Elfeky
"Broken Mirror"
"Curse"
"Seeing Red"
"Chandelier"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.) 

