Architects announce new album, 'The Sky, the Earth & All Between

Architects have announced a new album called The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

The 11th studio effort from the "Animals" metallers will arrive Feb. 28. It's the follow-up to 2022's the classic symptoms of a broken spirit.

The Sky, the Earth & All Between includes the previously released tracks "Curse" and "Seeing Red." A third cut, titled "Whiplash," is out now via digital outlets.

Here the track list for The Sky, the Earth & All Between:

"Elegy"

"Whiplash"

"Blackhole"

"Everything Ends"

"Brain Dead" feat. House of Protection

"Evil Eyes"

"Landmines"

"Judgement Day" feat. Amira Elfeky

"Broken Mirror"

"Curse"

"Seeing Red"

"Chandelier"

﻿(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

