Architects announce US tour + premiere 'Broken Mirror' video

'The Sky, the Earth & All Between' album artwork. (Epitaph)

Architects have announced a U.S. tour in continued support of their latest album, 2025's The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

The headlining dates span from April 28 in Reno, Nevada, to May 15 in Indianapolis. Presales begin Wednesday at 2 p.m. local time, and tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. local time.

Architects' upcoming live plans also include sets at the Welcome to Rockville and Sonic Temple festivals. For the full list of dates and all ticket info, visit ArchitectsOfficial.com.

Along with the tour news, Architects have premiered the video for the song "Broken Mirror," a track off The Sky, the Earth & All Between.

"The narrative follows [vocalist Sam] Carter as he undergoes brutal militia-style training, building toward a tense and visceral firefight that mirrors the song's emotional intensity," a press release reads. "Gritty, moody, and visually arresting, the video balances raw vulnerability with explosive action, capturing the internal struggle at the heart of the track."

You can watch the "Broken Mirror" video on YouTube.

The Sky, the Earth & All Between also includes the single "Everything Ends," which hit #1 on the Billboard Mainstream Rock Airplay chart.

