Apocalyptica shares "The Unforgiven II" from ﻿Plays Metallica Vol. 2﻿ album

Throwdown Entertainment/BMG

By Josh Johnson

Apocalyptica has shared their version of Metallica's "The Unforgiven II," a track off their upcoming Plays Metallica Vol. 2 album.

You can listen to the recording now via digital outlets and watch its accompanying video streaming now on YouTube.

"The Unforgiven II" is the second cut to be released from Plays Metallica Vol. 2, following "The Four Horsemen," which features 'Tallica bassist Robert Trujillo.

Plays Metallica Vol. 2 is due out June 7. It's the sequel to Apocalyptica's 1996 debut album, Plays Metallica by Four Cellos, which introduced the Finnish band's unique brand of cello-led metal.

