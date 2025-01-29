Anyway, here's Bring Me the Horizon covering 'Wonderwall'

Count Bring Me the Horizon among those excited about the Oasis reunion.

Oli Sykes and company have put their spin on the Gallagher brothers' signature hit, "Wonderwall," for the Spotify Singles series.

If you ever wondered what "Wonderwall" would sound like with screaming vocals and crushing guitar riffs, you can check out the cover streaming now via Spotify. You can also hear a minute-long preview streaming on YouTube.

Along with the "Wonderwall" cover, which, in keeping with Bring Me the Horizon's funky capitalization preferences, is stylized as "WONDERWaLL," the band's Spotify Singles release also includes a remix of the POST HUMAN: NeX GEn track "YOUtopia."

Meanwhile, Oasis' reunion tour, which will mark the first time Noel and Liam have shared the live stage since 2009, launches in the U.K. in July, and will come to the U.S. in August.

