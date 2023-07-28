Anthrax's Scott Ian thanks fire department for responding to blaze in SoCal home

Anthrax's Scott Ian is sharing his appreciation for the Los Angeles County Fire Department for responding to a blaze raging in the Southern California town where he lives.

"All my thanks and gratitude go out to the @lacountyfd and all the first responders that helped knock this fire down so fast yesterday," Ian wrote on Instagram Thursday, July 27, alongside video of the firefighters battling large plumes of smoke.

"You guys are truly the best," he added. "Thanks for saving our town!!!"

The LA area has been dealing with a number of brush fires over the past couple days, the latest of which is called the Owen Fire.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.