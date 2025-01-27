Anthrax's Frank Bello teases fall release date for new album

The 2025 NAMM Show Daniel Knighton/Getty Images (Daniel Knighton/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Anthrax's long-awaited new album will arrive in the fall, if bassist Frank Bello is to be believed.

During an interview with American Musical Supply, Bello shares, "The record's supposed to come out September, October."

"There's some very big shows being planned right now which I can't talk about, but I'm very psyched," he adds.

Anthrax hasn't put out a new album since 2016's For All Kings.

In addition to planning an eventful 2025, Anthrax is looking back at their 2024 with a recap video of their November/December tour through Europe. The eight-minute clip features live and behind-the-scenes backstage footage, including of a moment when a show in Zurich was interrupted by a power outage.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!