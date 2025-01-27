Anthrax's Frank Bello teases fall release date for new album

Anthrax's long-awaited new album will arrive in the fall, if bassist Frank Bello is to be believed.

During an interview with American Musical Supply, Bello shares, "The record's supposed to come out September, October."

"There's some very big shows being planned right now which I can't talk about, but I'm very psyched," he adds.

Anthrax hasn't put out a new album since 2016's For All Kings.

In addition to planning an eventful 2025, Anthrax is looking back at their 2024 with a recap video of their November/December tour through Europe. The eight-minute clip features live and behind-the-scenes backstage footage, including of a moment when a show in Zurich was interrupted by a power outage.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

