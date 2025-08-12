Anthrax to perform on 2026 70000 Tons of Metal concert cruise

Anthrax With Special Guest Hatebreed - Nashville, TN Frank Bello, Joey Belladonna and Scott Ian of Anthrax perform at Ryman Auditorium on August 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. Terry Wyatt/Getty Images (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)
By Josh Johnson

Anthrax has joined the lineup for the 2026 70000 Tons of Metal concert cruise, taking pace Jan. 29 to Feb. 2.

"These legendary Soldiers Of Metal are ready to turn this ship into a floating Madhouse!" cruise organizers say.

70000 Tons of Metal 2026 will set sail from Miami and will stop in Nassau, The Bahamas. Tickets go on sale Aug. 19 at noon ET.

For more info, visit 70000tons.com.

Anthrax is coming off a run of U.K. dates, which included performing at Black Sabbath's farewell Back to the Beginning concert. Back to the Beginning marked the final live performance by the late Ozzy Osbourne, who died just over two weeks after the show.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air99.5 KISS FM - KISS Rocks San Antonio Logo
    View All
    844-470-5477

    More from KISS

    KISS Photos

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about kissrocks.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!